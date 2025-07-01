/150km-long feature in Portugal appeared to be tsunami waves. It turned out to be...

Hot weather and high temperatures in Europe are resulting in freak events. One such incident caught beachgoers in Portugal by surprise, who were stunned by roll clouds that appeared to be massive tsunami waves on June 29. The clouds are formed when air masses of different temperatures mingle with each other. People shared photos and videos of the roll cloud that looked like something straight out of an apocalyptic movie. In Portugal, temperatures have edged past 40 degrees Celsius this week. This resulted in a wall of clouds over the ocean that freaked out everyone.

According to the meteorological agency, people on beaches in northern and central Portugal would have seen the roll clouds. They are formed when air masses of different temperatures and sea breezes interact with each other. It is so hot in Portugal that the country is witnessing freak weather episodes, including violent storms, hail and rain. On Sunday, the temperature touched a record 46.6 degrees Celsius for June.

Those who saw the roll cloud, said it went dark for some time on the beach as the cloud started hovering over the horizon. It was reportedly 150km long and stretched from Figueira da Foz all the way up to Vila do Conde. People couldn't help but wonder whether what they were seeing was a cloud or tsunami waves. The intense heat has also triggered wildfires in Portugal.

People on social media started talking about how the "ominous" phenomenon resembled an "end of the world" scenario. A user wrote, "Nature just dropped its endgame trailer. Portugal out here getting cloud tsunamis while the rest of us argue about plastic straws." However, it is a rare natural occurrence as it starts getting hotter.