/17.3 mph speed limit at a Wisconsin facility stumps drivers. Here's why it works

Wisconsin has come up with an innovative way to get drivers to slow down. On one road, the speed limit now reads 17.3 mph. The decimal point might not make a significant difference, but it serves another purpose. According to authorities, it is intended to make the drivers take notice of the strange reading, which will automatically make them reduce their speed. The change has been introduced on a Wisconsin road as officials hope drivers will have second thoughts when looking at the speed limit. The Outagamie County Recycling and Solid Waste facility in Appleton announced Monday that the speed limit inside the facility is now 17.3 mph. It was written in a Facebook post, “You may notice something a little different on your next visit. Our posted speed limit is now 17.3.”

Why is the speed limit 17.3?

The recycling and waste facility added that the intention is to make drivers "pause" since a decimal point in a speed limit is unusual. “It makes you look twice. And most importantly, it breaks that ‘autopilot’ feeling we can all fall into when driving familiar routes,” the facility added. It sees a lot of traffic throughout the day as hauliers, contractors and nearby residents move across the facility every day. Officials added that in such a scenario, it is important to stay alert to keep everyone safe. “This small change is a big reminder: Slow down, stay aware, look out for one another. We want every single person to have a safe visit and make it home at the end of the day,” the post stated.

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The facility later updated the post with a photo of the new speed limit. People who were at the site after the new limit was introduced revealed how it actually unfolded. A person commented, “Worked last weekend when I was there. Made us laugh." Another said, “I like it!! Pay attention. Safety First!”

Strange speed limits