/Nevada and California jolted by series of earthquakes as locals suspect volcanic activity

California and Nevada were rocked by a series of earthquakes on Wednesday, with shockwaves felt over several hundred kilometres. The swarm struck at 10:23 am PT near Silver Springs, Nevada, and at least four magnitude 2.6 to 4.8 tremors were reported from Carson City in Nevada. People as far as outside of Sacramento, California, felt the shocks. Silver Springs has been witnessing earthquakes for a week now, as locals said they believe a volcano could be brewing under the ground. "It's the same area that's been rocking us the past week. It's not stopping; I fear volcanic activity," a post on Facebook stated. Nevada is home to several volcanoes, most considered either extinct or dormant. However, experts say that the Soda Lakes volcano near Fallon, which formed in the last 6,000 years, is the prime candidate for eruptions in the near future. It consists of two explosive craters and volcanic cones.

Earthquake in California

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Nevada residents reported feeling the ground shake for several seconds after the 4.8 magnitude quake struck, which was preceded by a cluster of smaller tremors. "Our house shook pretty good. It lasted longer than most do.' Another added: 'Here in Yerington, it felt stronger than the last," a resident wrote on social media. Meanwhile, Californians took to social media and said they felt the shaking in Colfax, which is about 225 kilometres west of the epicentre in Nevada. Silver Lake lies in the Basin and Range Province, a vast region stretching across much of the western US.

Tectonic activity in California and Nevada