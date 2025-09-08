/Not California — A magnitude 7 earthquake can kill 86,000 people in little-known US seismic zone

The New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ) is a little-known earthquake hotspot in the Midwest United States that witnesses hundreds of small temblors every year. This region spans northeastern Arkansas, southeastern Missouri, western Tennessee, western Kentucky, and southern Illinois. Scientists have warned that the region is due for a massive earthquake, which will kill thousands and cause damage worth $43 billion, Mail Online reported. A report on the region released this year by the Geological Society of America has warned that if a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits the region, a whopping $43 billion could be lost in damages. Other studies estimated that more than 80,000 could lose their lives. Scientists have identified that NMSZ is hit by a major earthquake every 200 to 800 years. The last time this happened was between December 1811 and February 1812. Records show that three quakes over 7.0 in magnitude struck the region. So it's been 214 years since the last destructive temblor, and this increases the risk for the Midwest, which can witness another massive temblor soon.

Even though not a lot of people talk about the threat of a massive quake in the NMSZ, preparations have been on to counter a catastrophe. Southern California and the Bay Area are the two regions where the threat of a Big One looms. Experts have been warning about it for years, but NMSZ has remained off the radar, even though it is at risk of a magnitude 6.0 or stronger earthquake. Local and federal officials have been preparing detailed estimates of the damage and death toll that a huge temblor can cause. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), there is a 25 to 40 per cent chance of a magnitude 6.0 earthquake striking the NMSZ in the next five decades.

Which places will be affected by the Midwest “Big One” earthquake?