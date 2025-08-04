A photo of a TCS employee sleeping outside the Pune office over alleged unpaid salary went viral, sparking outrage. TCS claims his pay was withheld due to unauthorised leave, but later offered support.
A photograph of a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee sleeping on the pavement outside the company’s Pune office has gone viral, causing outrage online and prompting the company to issue a public response. The viral photo shows the employee, Sourabh More, lying on the footpath with a handwritten letter placed beside him. In the note, he claimed he was forced to sleep outside because TCS had not paid his salary for months. “I have informed HR I don’t have money and will be forced to sleep and live outside TCS on footpath,” the letter read.
More also alleged that the company had told him he would receive his pending salary by 31 July 2025, but he claimed there was no follow-up from the firm. With no money and nowhere else to go, he decided to protest by sleeping outside the office building. The photo was first posted on 2 August 2025 by the Instagram account @beingpunekarofficial.
In response, TCS told the Hindustan Times that the employee had been on unauthorised leave, and that withholding pay during such periods is standard company policy. “This is a case of unauthorised absence where the employee has been absent from office. In accordance with standard procedure, payroll was suspended during this period. The employee has now reported back and requested reinstatement. We have provided him accommodation for now and are supporting him in addressing his situation in a fair and constructive manner,” the company said. TCS added that it had made contact with More after the incident and confirmed that he is no longer camping outside the office.