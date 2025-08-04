A photograph of a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employee sleeping on the pavement outside the company’s Pune office has gone viral, causing outrage online and prompting the company to issue a public response. The viral photo shows the employee, Sourabh More, lying on the footpath with a handwritten letter placed beside him. In the note, he claimed he was forced to sleep outside because TCS had not paid his salary for months. “I have informed HR I don’t have money and will be forced to sleep and live outside TCS on footpath,” the letter read.

Employee says salary delay forced him onto the street

More also alleged that the company had told him he would receive his pending salary by 31 July 2025, but he claimed there was no follow-up from the firm. With no money and nowhere else to go, he decided to protest by sleeping outside the office building. The photo was first posted on 2 August 2025 by the Instagram account @beingpunekarofficial.

TCS says salary withheld due to ‘unauthorised leave’