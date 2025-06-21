Pakistan has nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, and the internet is already exploding with memes and finding a reason to laugh about it. The announcement from Islamabad came after Trump lamented that despite having brokered so many peace deals across the world, he would never get a Nobel Peace Prize. Pakistan cited his "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership" in averting a major disaster between the two countries. Earlier this week, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir met Trump over lunch after he praised him for his role and stated that he should get the Nobel Peace Prize.

Social media users are roasting both Trump and Pakistan over the announcement. A user wrote, "Oh my goodness, what brown noseers. What do they want from him?" (sic)

Another person took a shot at both Trump and Pakistan: "Maybe he should do a “trade deal” with the Nobel Peace Prize Committee. Afterthought : Pakistan and Trump both have something in common – begging. One begs for dollars, the other begs for attention."

A user wrote, "So…….Pakistan formally nominated President Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize? Was that before or after Trump did his sad sack rant on X?"

Another said, "Trump really, really,really wants a Nobel Peace Prize."

Trump says he shoud have gotten the Nobel Peace Prize ‘4-5 times’

On Friday, Trump said that he should have gotten the Nobel Peace Prize "four or five times." "They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.” On Friday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had brokered a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda. He quickly changed the subject and wrote, "I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do". "I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the war between India and Pakistan". "I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the war between Serbia and Kosovo."

Another user linked the peace prize recommendation with the US mulling an attack on Iran. "Smart move by Pakistan stroking #Trumps ego because if he does go to war with Iran now he is not worthy of a Peace award."

"Has Iran attacked America?!! Trump is to dumb to understand Pakistan motive here."



People also pointed out that Pakistan stands to gain something from this announcement.

"Just wait. In 5,...4....3...2...1... Pakistan announces new military equipment or some other handout from Trump."

"Whoever is managing Pakistan they are doing it very well."

Asim Munir recently met Trump for lunch at the White House. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said before the meeting, “Trump would host Munir after he called for the president to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for preventing a nuclear war between India and Pakistan."