/Trump pats own back for Congo-Rwanda peace deal, claims 'Won't get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do'

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jun 20) took a victory lap for brokering a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda — before promptly turning his focus to cribbing about not winning the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts. In a joint statement on Wednesday (Jun 18), the two warring African nations said that they had initiated a deal in Washington to end hostilities in eastern Congo. The accord, as per reports, is set to be formally signed in the US capital next week.

No Nobel Peace Prize for Trump

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump called the agreement a "Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World".

But after celebrating the breakthrough, Trump's tone quickly soured as he complained about being overlooked by the Nobel Committee and said "I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do".

Once again claiming credit for brokering peace between India and Pakistan, Trump said, "I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the war between India and Pakistan".

"I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the war between Serbia and Kosovo."

The Republican leader also demanded credit "for keeping peace between Egypt and Ethiopia" and for "doing the Abraham Accords in the Middle East".

Airing a familiar complaint about the Norwegian Nobel Committee's perceived snub, he claimed, "No, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do, including Russia/Ukraine, and Israel/Iran, whatever those outcomes may be," before adding, "but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!".

According to Trump, the signing will take place on Monday, though the two countries have said it is scheduled for June 27.

Self-obsessed? Trump's overstated peacemaking credentials

While the DRC-Rwanda agreement marks a tangible diplomatic achievement, Trump has been known to overstate his peacemaking credentials. He has long claimed credit for de-escalation between India and Pakistan — which Indian officials firmly deny.

It must be noted that he campaigned for office as a "peacemaker", promising solutions for the wars in Ukraine and Gaza within days after moving into the White House. But five months into the Trump 2.0 presidency, both the wars continue to rage and show no end.