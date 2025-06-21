/Pakistan recommends Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize after he rues not getting one for 'stopping wars'

Pakistan has nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his supposed role in the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Writing about it in a post on X, the Pakistan government praised Trump for his "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership" when India and Pakistan were engaged in a war-like situation only a few weeks back. Notably, only a few days back, Trump hosted Pakistan’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, at the White House. It was a rare and unexpected meeting, the details of which have not been disclosed yet.

“Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J. Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize," the X message read. "The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis."

Trump and his quest for the Nobel Prize

This comes a day after Trump tooted his own horn, saying he has brokered so many peace deals between countries that he should have gotten the Nobel Peace Prize "four or five times." "They won't give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.”

On Friday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he had brokered a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda. He quickly changed the subject and wrote, "I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize no matter what I do". "I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this, I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the war between India and Pakistan".

"I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for stopping the war between Serbia and Kosovo."He added that he was responsible for the peace between "Egypt and Ethiopia" and for "doing the Abraham Accords in the Middle East".

Trump-Munir meeting

According to Geo News, the meeting between Trump and Munir happened over lunch. Pakistan has been vocal about Trump playing a major role in averting a major crisis between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack in April.

Munir had earlier praised Trump and advocated for a Nobel nomination for the US president, saying he was crucial in de-escalating the situation between India and Pakistan. Trump invited Munir to the White House after Munir praised him and called on the world to confer the Nobel Peace Prize on him.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said before the meeting, “Trump would host Munir after he called for the president to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for preventing a nuclear war between India and Pakistan."

Trump had claimed to have brokered the ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the two countries attacked each other over four days. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and struck terror camps in Pakistan and Pak-occupied Kashmir. Islamabad retaliated, and after four days, the two countries agreed to a ceasefire. India dismissed claims that Trump played a role, while Pakistan acknowledged he played a part in the deal.