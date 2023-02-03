Twitter will share ad revenue with some content creators, announces Musk

Twitter boss Elon Musk said on Friday (February 3) that the social media platform will start sharing revenue from advertisements with some of its content creators. The move will take effect immediately. Musk said that revenue from ads that appear on a creator's reply threads will be shared. In order to get benefit of this, the user must be a subscriber of Blue Verified.

Musk, however, did not give details about the portion of revenue that would be shared with users.

Twitter has seen advertisers flee amid worries about Musk's approach to content moderation rules, impacting its revenue.

Days after taking charge of the company, Musk said Twitter had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups for pressuring advertisers.

As Twitter CEO, Musk has focused on reducing costs and introducing new plans for Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers the sought-after "verified" badge.

Separately, Musk said on Friday that legacy Blue Verified would be scrapped in a few months as it was "deeply corrupted".

(With inputs from agencies)

