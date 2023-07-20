Replacement of journalists? Google tests new AI tool to write news articles

New artificial intelligence tools are being explored by Google which can write news articles and the tech giant is in talks with news organisations to use the tools to assist journalists, said a company spokesperson late on Wednesday.

The name of the publishers in talks was not revealed by the spokesperson, however, the New York Times reported that discussions are being held by Google with the Wall Street Journal-owner News Corp, the Washington Post, and even the New York Times, and others.

As of now, the Google spokesperson claimed that these new AI tools can assist journalists by providing different writing styles and different options for headlines, in a way that "enhances their work and productivity", adding that it was in the "earliest stages of exploring ideas".

"Quite simply these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the essential role journalists have in reporting, creating, and fact-checking their articles," stated the spokesperson.

However, a few executives who went through the pitch of Google described it as unsettling, said the NYT, adding that the executives did not wish to be identified.

AI tool to generate news copies using information

The AI tool, which was pitched in front of the executives, was called Genesis internally at Google, reported the NYT while citing officials familiar with the matter.

As per the report, the tool can take in information like details of current events and generate news copies.

A spokesperson of News Corp refused to comment on the AI tool or NYT report, but said, "We have an excellent relationship with Google, and we appreciate (Google CEO) Sundar Pichai's long-term commitment to journalism."

Media commentator and journalism professor Jeff Jarvis said the new tool of Google has potential upsides and downsides.

WATCH | Suella Braverman expresses concern as UNSC meets to discuss AI

“If this technology can deliver factual information reliably, journalists should use the tool,” said Jarvis, who is the director of the Tow-Knight Center for Entrepreneurial Journalism at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York.

“If, on the other hand, it is misused by journalists and news organizations on topics that require nuance and cultural understanding,” he continued, “then it could damage the credibility not only of the tool but of the news organizations that use it," he added.

The report was published days after the Associated Press said that it will be partnering with ChatGPT-owner OpenAI for exploring the use of generative AI in news.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.