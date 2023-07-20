Next-gen surveillance: This Indian prison is adopting AI-powered CCTV cameras

Delhi prison authorities have announced the installation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based CCTV cameras within prison premises. The purpose is to bolster security measures and address blind spots where traditional cameras are not yet installed, reported the Hindustan Times.

These blind spots have been exploited by incarcerated criminals to engage in illegal activities, such as smuggling contraband items and communicating through unauthorised mobile phones.

Reinforcing security against mobile phone usage

In response to the rampant use of mobile phones by inmates, Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the formation of an expert committee comprising ten members, led by the director general of prisons. This committee's primary task is to select the most effective signal jammers capable of preventing inmates from using mobile devices inside Delhi's jails.

Delhi houses three major prison complexes: Tihar, the Rohini complex, and the Mandoli complex, accommodating approximately 13,000 inmates collectively. The surge in illegal mobile phone usage within the prison walls, often smuggled in through various means, has necessitated stricter security protocols.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, an alarming average of 10 mobile phones are illicitly smuggled into Tihar jail every day. Visitors of inmates have been found to be the primary means of smuggling these devices, using ingenious methods such as concealing them in food plates or packets of clothing.

Previously, efforts to install mobile phone jammers within Tihar prison faced resistance from nearby residents' welfare associations. They frequently complained about network disruptions and inconsistent connectivity resulting from the jammers' operation.

In light of the connectivity concerns, the new AI-driven jammers offer a sophisticated solution. These advanced devices can precisely target and restrict network signals without causing disruptions in the surrounding neighbourhoods. The technology ensures that only the intended areas within the prison are affected by the signal restriction.