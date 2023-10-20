Coming soon: Meta teases new Instagram features

Meta has announced some new Instagram features that will soon be available for users. The company, which recently conducted the Delhi edition of Instagram University, aims to make the experience simpler and better for users.

Here are the upcoming features:

Make birthday wishes more fun

It's a common practice for many people to wish their friends and loved ones birthdays on Instagram. Instagram's new feature will let people share their birthdays with friends and followers. Also, users will be able to make their digital wishes more lively with new fun elements like stickers and confetti.

Audio Notes and Selfie Video Notes

Meta is all set to update the Notes feature on Instagram with new improvements — Audio Notes, which will allow you to leave a voice recording as a Note, and Selfie Video Notes, which will let you capture a short video that will loop in a Note for 24 hours.

Multiple Lists in Stories

Meta has introduced a much-requested feature for Instagram - Multiple Lists in Stories. Until now, users can only make lists of Close Friends. The new feature will allow people to create lists for various social circles based on interests, hobbies, and experiences. For instance, you will be able to make a list of friends who are into fitness.

The new features are currently in the testing phases. They will be rolled out for users in the coming weeks.

