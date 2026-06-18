Over the last three decades, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (‘Z’) has consistently undertaken meaningful efforts to positively impact the lives of people through its content offerings across screens and purposeful initiatives on ground. As an academy of talent, the company has also shaped the contours of the media and entertainment Industry by identifying and nurturing talent from across the country, providing a global platform to shine. After championing this strategic approach in the world of entertainment, ‘Z’ is now taking forward the same commitment in the sports business in a more robust manner.

The company has also played a significant role in uplifting and strengthening the talent in the sport of cricket, by associating with robust leagues. The concerted actions taken by the company triggered a paradigm shift in Indian cricket, providing a strong fillip for the talent to nurture and shine at a global level today. The company intends to create a similar level of impact for football in India by enabling and empowering every subscriber of Zee5, watching the sport of football, to contribute towards identifying, training and uplifting young talent from every corner of the country.

With this, Zee 5 subscribers will get an opportunity to participate in building a robust and inclusive football ecosystem in India. As the company fortifies its capabilities to further enhance the reach of football across the nation, it also recognizes the immense responsibility to empower the next generation of football talent to rise and take India to the world stage. In line with this approach, 15% of Zee5’s football-related subscription revenues will be contributed towards building football in India. The company’s partnership with FIFA until 2034, reflects its commitment to elevate the development of football as a sport, which harbors tremendous untapped potential. The steps implemented by FIFA globally, in the realm of talent discovery and development, building league ecosystems and enabling resources for players as well as coaches, lay a strong foundation for ‘Z’ to elevate the sport and accelerate the development of a globally competitive football ecosystem from India.

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Leveraging the collective power of Zee5 subscribers, the company will build a robust future talent pipeline through structured training initiatives and create scalable league formats at the city, district, state and national level. In order to further support the development initiatives, the company will on-board renowned football personalities as domain experts to help build a conducive ecosystem for football in India.

The company will also collaborate with key sporting federations globally, and other key national and state-level associations to define action oriented steps for talent identification and training, in order to further encourage the adoption of football as a conducive sports career for the youth of our nation. The initiative aims to nurture young football talent from the city, district and state level, ensuring that opportunity reaches aspiring players across every nook and corner of India. Scalable grassroots leagues and development programs will be introduced to create a strong pipeline of talent from the early stage, enabling them to effectively compete at a national and eventually, at a global stage.

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With this step, the company envisions a unified, inclusive football ecosystem, that will create a globally competent football team from India, to participate in the men’s and women’s FIFA World Cup across age groups by 2034, marking a significant leap in the nation’s football journey. Speaking about this decision, Punit Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “India has a large, untapped reserve of football talent that harbors immense potential to compete at a global stage. As a responsible industry stakeholder and the home of football in India, it is our commitment to build a sustainable and conducive environment that nurtures the development of football in a holistic manner. Through this initiative, we are enabling our football viewers to invest in the dreams of countless young Indians who aspire to play the beautiful game at a global stage. Our efforts aim to blend passion with opportunity and translate engagement into impact. With this initiative, we envision India firmly on the global football map, led by our future generations.”