/Not Messi, not Mbappe. This viral toy is FIFA World Cup 2026's surprise sensation

The FIFA World Cup 2026 features football superstars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr. But one of the tournament's most unexpected stars isn't a player at all, it's Labubu, the fuzzy, nine-toothed character that has captured global attention. The beloved Pop Mart character made history as the first Chinese-original toy IP invited to participate in a FIFA World Cup opening event. The appearance quickly went viral, turning Labubu into one of the most talked-about mascots of the tournament.

The Labubu x FIFA collection, priced at $150 per piece, sold out online within hours of launch across more than 40 countries. Labubu also appeared alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa in the official FIFA World Cup anthem video, cementing its place in football and pop culture history.

What is Labubu?

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Labubu is an elf-like, bug-eyed collectible toy character from The Monsters series, created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung and commercialized by Chinese toy company Pop Mart. The character is known for its pointed ears, wide eyes, and signature nine sharp teeth. The Monsters universe draws inspiration from Nordic and European fairy tales, folklore, elves, and forest creatures, creating a fantasy world that has resonated with collectors worldwide.

Labubu becomes a FIFA collectible

Football-themed Labubu collectibles are being sold as part of the Labubu x FIFA World Cup 2026 collaboration, officially titled THE MONSTERS x FIFA Series. The collection includes collectible figures, plush toys, keychains, blind boxes, and lifestyle merchandise designed for football fans and collectors alike. Among the standout releases is "Catch the Win" Vinyl Plush Doll, featuring Labubu dressed in football gear, mini boots, and holding the FIFA World Cup trophy. Another fan favorite is the Vinyl Plush Pendant Keychain, which also functions as a pouch.

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Photograph: (WION)

How Labubu became a global phenomenon

Pop Mart licensed Labubu in 2019 and introduced the character through blind-box collectibles. The excitement around rare and secret editions helped fuel demand among collectors. Celebrity endorsements from stars including Lisa, Rihanna, and Dua Lipa further accelerated Labubu's rise, transforming it into a global fashion and pop-culture sensation. The character eventually became Pop Mart's best-selling franchise and one of the company's biggest revenue drivers.