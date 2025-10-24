/Yuvraj has one-word response to Ex-ENG all-rounder Flintoff's admission of crossing line on 'Six Sixes' night

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh hitting six sixes in an over to England bowler Stuart Broad is not only an iconic moment in India's cricket history but in international cricket as well. The moment came in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 when a feud between Yuvraj and England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff ended badly for Broad. Flintoff, who has also retired long back, has now revealed that he did "cross the line" with Yuvraj which resulted in the historic onslaught by the Indian batter.

What did Flintoff do to get Yuvraj Angry in 2007 T20 World Cup

"With Yuvraj, we used to go at each other. And then in that World Cup game against India, my ankle had gone. I thought it was my last game. I was angry and I crossed the line," admitted Flintoff on Beard Before Wicket podcast.

"And then he hit Stuart Broad for six sixes. It should have been me. I was fielding on the boundary after the first one he was looking at me like that. I go oh here we go. And then the second one, he was looking for me again. By the fifth one I wanted him to do it (big laugh),” Flintoff added.

Yuvraj reacts to Flintoff's admission

Yuvraj, the central character in the whole scenario, also reacted to Flintoff's admission by writing 'legend' on the Instagram post of the conversation. In the end, India beat England comfortably to advance, thanks to Yuvraj's whirlwind 12-ball 50. India eventually were the winners of the tournament and Yuvraj played an important role in that.