WTC Final: Ravindra Jadeja bowls Cameron Green after outfoxing him to leave ball - WATCH

Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets in Australia's second innings, including a sensational bowled of Cameron Green. The Aussie allrounder had a troubled stay at the crease for his 25 runs before being outfoxed by Jadeja in leaving ball which landed onto stumps.

On the last ball of the 63rd over of Australia's second innings, Green decided to leave the ball which had landed outside leg but spun and bounced sharply to hit his pad before being ricocheted on the stumps, shattering the bails. Green was the second wicket to fall on the day on a personal score of 25. Have a look at the video here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × Starc and Carey take Australia past 400 Australia were 167/6 after Green's dismissal with a total lead of 340 runs and four wickets left with India looking ahead in the game for the first time since the start. Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc, however, added 93 runs for the seventh wicket to take Australia's lead past 400 before Starc was dismissed on 41.

Alex Carey remained not out, scoring a sensational 66 in the context of the match as Cummins declared Australia's innings at 270/8 with him being the eighth wicket. Australia, with the declaration, set India a record target of 444 runs to chase if they were to win to match.

Also Read: WTC Final: Shubman Gill given out on controversial catch by Cameron Green - WATCH Gill and Rohit go on rampage India's second innings started with much flamboyance as Shubman Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma started in very positive fashion and added quick runs in the short session before tea. India had added 41 runs at almost six an over in seven overs before Gill was given out on a controversial catch by TV umpire on the first ball of the eighth over of the innings by Scott Boland.

Both Gill and Rohit were disbelief upon seeing the decision on the big screen but Gill had to walk back with and so did rest of the players as the umpires called tea on day 4.

