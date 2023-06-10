WTC Final: Shubman Gill given out on controversial catch by Cameron Green - WATCH

India batsman Shubman Gill was dismissed in a controversial fashion in final innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final off Australia's Scott Boland. The ball, after Gill edged it, flew towards Cameron Green in slips area where the 6 feet 7 players plucked it in a sensational manner.

The decision, however, was referred to the third umpire, and after multiple reviews, the TV umpire gave Gill out. The batsman was clearly not happy with the decision and so was skipper Rohit Sharma who seemed very angry. Have a look at the wicket here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) × The ball, first of the seventh over, bounced a bit extra then Gill had anticipated and it took the bat's upper edge to fly towards Green. The Aussie, who had taken a blunder in first innings to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane, did well in the end.

The decision, however, will trigger debate definitely as the ball seemed to have touch the ground to naked eyes. Why soft signal wasn't used? According to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) updated playing conditions, the on-filed umpires would now have to consult the TV umpire while taking a decision.

"The on-field umpires will consult with the TV umpire before any decisions are taken," the ICC had confirmed while announcing the change in May.

The ongoing WTC Final is the second Test without soft signal with the one0ff England vs Ireland Test being the first one. WTC Final, Day 4 - Tea Gill's dismissal brought in the tea with India at 41/1 while chasing a record total of 444 runs if they were to win the match. Australia, having resumed the day from 123/4, added 147 runs more to their total for the loss of four more wickets and declared on 270/8.

Alex Carey top scored for Australia with 66 not out and Jadeja took three wickets for India in the second innings.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE