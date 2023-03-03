WPL could cut down the quality gap between India and Australia, says Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur

Mumbai Indians captain in the Women’s Premier League Harmanpreet Kaur reckons the introduction of WPL could actually bridge the quality gap between Indian and Australian players. Harman feels by sharing dressing room and rubbing shoulders with some of the top players from across the world, the Indians players can really benefit out it.

Meanwhile, the Indian women’s team recently lost the semi final clash against Australia by a narrow margin of five runs in the recently-held T20 World Cup in South Africa. Before that they went down crashing in the first-ever women’s T20 final in the Commonwealth Games last year too. Not only this, the Indian women’s cricket team lost the 2020 T20 World Cup final against the mighty Aussies as well.

“After the WPL, we are also going to get some good talent and I'm sure the difference you're talking about [between India and Australia sides] we'd love to cut down. When you see good talent coming up, you're definitely going to make a good team after the WPL,” Harmanpreet said during the presser in Mumbai ahead of her side’s first match.

The Indian women’s team captain further said although the Indian players have had the luxury of playing in England and Australia in the WBBL, WPL was something that was missing, and that she’s glad it’s here now. Talking about its importance and what role will it play in shaping up women’s cricket, at least in India, the attacking right-hander said,

“I think this is a great platform for all Indian players because we have been missing this tournament for a long time. Definitely, for Australia and England the WBBL and Hundred have worked very well and after those tournaments they've got so much young talent.”