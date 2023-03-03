IND vs AUS: Nathan Lyon is the best overseas spinner I have faced in India: Rohit Sharma

Nathan Lyon is the best overseas spinner to travel to India and achieve so much, reckons Indian captain Rohit Sharma following the Indore Test. For the third time in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar series, a Test match ended inside three days as Australia on Friday chased a moderate target of 76 with nine wickets in hand. With this win, they not only avoided the possibility of a series whitewash, but also punched their ticket for the finals of the World Test Championship.

Speaking to the media after the match, Rohit showered praises on Nathan Lyon, who for the second time in his career picked up an eight-wicket haul in an innings in India. During the second innings, Lyon produced the figures of eight for 63, accounting for almost everyone from top to bottom. Already under pressure with a deficit of nearly 100 runs after the end of Australia's first innings, the Indian batters tried taking the attack to the opposition but failed in their attempt big time.

Starting with the openers Shubman Gill and Rohit, Lyon deceived them with the angle before trapping Ravindra Jadeja right in front of the wickets. He then picked up keeper KS Bharat before getting the fish in Cheteshwar Pujara. It was about time before he ran through the tail and wrapped up India’s second innings on a mere 163.

Meanwhile, when asked about how he would rate Nathan Lyon following his match-winning spell in Indore, Rohit said,

“Lyon should be at the top in my opinion. I have not played guys like Murali and Warner. Among the current crop he would be my number one overseas bowler to come and play here in India," Rohit Sharma said. "He has got so much consistency in his line and length. When someone is bowling with that accuracy you have to try and do something different to score runs.”

Earlier, it was during the Bengaluru Test in 2017 when Lyon picked up his first eight-wicket haul (8 for 50) against India in India. As of now, with 19 wickets in three Tests, Lyon is second on the list with most wickets in this series while Jadeja sits at the top with 21 scalps to his name.