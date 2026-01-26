/WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 15 runs to stay alive in playoff hunt

Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 15 runs in a crucial WPL 2026 match at BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Monday (Jan 26). Nat Sciver-Brunt starred for the defending champions, scoring an unbeaten 100 off 57 balls; the first-ever century in Women’s Premier League history. Her knock not only powered Mumbai to victory but also took her to the top of the Orange Cap standings with 319 runs in six matches.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a competitive total of 199 for four. Sciver-Brunt dominated the innings with smart stroke play, clearing the ropes when needed and running aggressively between the wickets. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur provided quick support, scoring 20 runs off 12 balls in the final overs, helping MI reach a strong total. The partnership between the two batters ensured Mumbai had enough runs to defend and put RCB under pressure.

Richa: Lone warrior for RCB

In response, Royal Challengers Bengaluru started confidently and fought hard to chase the total. Richa Ghosh led the attack with a sensational 90 off 50 balls. She found gaps consistently and accelerated the scoring at crucial moments, keeping RCB in the hunt till the last over. However, the Mumbai Indians bowlers held their nerve. Amelia Kerr was the standout with the ball, picking up important wickets and controlling the run rate. Lauren Bell also bowled well for RCB, finishing with 2 for 21 in four overs, but the effort fell short.

Mumbai managed to restrict RCB, winning the match by 15 runs. With this victory, Mumbai Indians now have six points from seven matches and climb to second place in the WPL 2026 points table due to a better net run rate than Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants.