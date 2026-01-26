/Betrayal or memory loss? How BCCI once backed Bangladesh to gain Test status in 2000

Relations between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are currently strained after BCB withdrew from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, citing security concerns. The decision came amid growing tensions following the release of Mustafizur Rahman by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

While the release sparked debate, it’s important to note that franchise cricket and international cricket are very different matters. There were no security issues before Mustafizur's release, and if there were genuine security concerns, why didn’t the BCB communicate them well in advance before Mustafizur’s release? This suggests a possible countermove, which Bangladesh failed to manage properly, adding to the current tension.

Furthermore, the BCCI has a long history of supporting Bangladesh in its cricket development. The roots of this support go back to a landmark moment in 2000 when Bangladesh became the 10th country to gain Test-playing status. Bangladesh’s journey to Test cricket began during their maiden appearance in the 1999 ODI World Cup. The team impressed the world by defeating Scotland in their first-ever match and creating a major upset by beating Pakistan by 62 runs.

While their performance on the field was a catalyst, the real push came from former BCCI President and then ICC chief Jagmohan Dalmiya. He used his influence to ensure a unanimous vote from the ICC, helping Bangladesh achieve full Test status.

First Test in 2000 against India

Bangladesh played their inaugural Test against India on November 10, 2000, in Dhaka under captain Naimur Rahman. India, led by Sourav Ganguly, won the match by nine wickets, but Bangladesh showed early promise. Animul Islam became the first Bangladeshi to score a century in Test cricket, making 145 runs off 380 balls.

Reflecting on the moment, Islam recalled the overwhelming emotions when he learned of Bangladesh’s Test status, describing heartfelt celebrations with teammates and a deep sense of achievement for the nation.

3 wins in first 31 Tests

Since then, Bangladesh’s journey in Test cricket has been challenging. They lost 28 of their first 31 Tests and had to wait until 2005 to win their first series, against Zimbabwe. Their first away series win came in 2009 against the West Indies. Despite struggles, Bangladesh has slowly established itself as a competitive side in world cricket.