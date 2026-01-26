/Meet top 5 batters with fastest fifties in T20 World Cup

Five batters made T20 World Cup history with record-fast fifties, using the global stage to deliver explosive innings, dominate opposition, and turn crucial matches in their team’s favour.
Yuvraj Singh smashed the fastest fifty in T20 World Cup history, reaching the milestone in just 12 balls against England in the 2007 edition. His brutal hitting, including six sixes in an over, changed the game and created a legendary moment.
Stephan Myburgh lit up the 2014 T20 World Cup by scoring a 17-ball fifty for the Netherlands against Ireland. His fearless batting helped his team chase down a mammoth total of 190 with 37 balls to spare.
Marcus Stoinis equalled the 17-ball fifty record during the 2022 T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka. His explosive knock turned the match around for Australia and showcased his power-hitting on the biggest stage.
Glenn Maxwell reached his fifty in just 18 balls against Pakistan in the 2014 T20 World Cup. His aggressive approach and clean striking gave Australia early momentum and highlighted his reputation as a dangerous T20 batter.
KL Rahul hammered an 18-ball fifty against Scotland in the 2021 T20 World Cup. His rapid scoring helped India chase 89 run target in just 39 balls and boost their net run rate in a must-win match situation.