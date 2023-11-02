World Cup: Shami, Gill shine in Mumbai as India punch semis ticket with RECORD win over Sri Lanka

Indian bowlers cannot put a foot wrong in this World Cup. Deemed as the best seam-bowling attack ever, the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami tore into Sri Lanka’s line-up as India thrashed them by 302 runs to seal the semis spot in this home edition. With this victory, India maintained their winning streak, standing tall in seven straight matches.

After being asked to bat first at the venue where India lifted the World Cup in 2011 against the same opposition, the home team lost captain Rohit Sharma bowled off a Jaffa by Dilshan Madushanka on four.

Both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli got dropped a couple of times as Sri Lankan bowlers seemed to execute their plans to perfection. However, dropping these two-star players meant Sri Lanka was up for the punishment.

The right-handed pair took the attack to the opposition, starting to find gaps at will. Gill and Kohli completed their respective fifties as India eyed a huge total in Mumbai. With Sri Lankan bowlers not ready to drop guard, the contest was turning out to be exciting with each passing over.

Madushanka returned to remove the settled pair (Gill on 92 and Kohli on 88). KL Rahul got out next on 21, while Suryakumar Yadav edged one to the keeper off 12.

Shreyas Iyer made the most of this chance, smacking fours and sixes to his fifty. Ravindra Jadeja contributed with some runs, as India crossed the 300-run mark soon after. While the left-armer picked his maiden five-for on a World Cup stage, India put a mammoth total of 357 for eight in 50 overs.

Bowlers remind batters of Asia Cup nightmare

Like how it panned out the last time (during the Asia Cup final), the Indian bowlers were on the top of Sri Lankan batters, with Bumrah and Siraj removing both openers on their respective first-ball ducks.

Siraj removed Sadeera Samarawickrama and captain Kusal Mendis to reduce Sri Lanka to 3/4 at one stage.

The bowling pair kept everyone on their toes with the deadliest spell at this venue, only for star bowler Shami to come and pick two wickets in his first over; such was the situation as Sri Lanka’s scorecard read 22 for seven inside 12 overs.

None of the top-order batters had answers to this trio, which has put every batting line-up on notice.

Shami picked his second five-wicket haul of this edition, third overall, to wrap Sri Lanka on mere 55, helping India win the match their biggest margin in World Cups – 302 runs.

