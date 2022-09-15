'With bit of...' - Sunil Gavaskar mentions the factor which can help India win T20 World Cup

Team India is now gearing up for the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, set to be held in Australia from October-November. The main squad, comprising 15 players, were announced on Monday evening (September 16) and the ardent Indian cricket fans are backing Rohit Sharma-led India to return with the trophy this time around.

India haven't won an ICC title since 2013 and in the last edition of the T20 WC, held last year in the UAE, saw the Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue bow out of the marquee tournament in the Super 12 round. India's main concern has been the struggle to finalise a settled XI, causing their downfall in recent multi-nation tournaments (including the Asia Cup). However, Little Master Sunil Gavaskar has backed India to win the trophy if luck favours them.

"I believe that this team, with a bit of luck that every team needs, can bring home the trophy," Gavaskar told The Indian Express. "Once the team is selected, then it’s our India team and we all have to back it. We shouldn’t question selections and omissions as it can demoralise some of the players," the batting great added.

India, after a dismal Asia Cup campaign, will now host Australia and South Africa in white-ball assignments at home before boarding the flight to Australia. Thus, they will use their remaining T20I fixtures to find a balanced XI and then go all-out in the showpiece event Down Under. They are placed in Pool B with Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa with two more teams joining from the qualifiers.

India's final 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar