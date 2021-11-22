Will be a challenging issue: ICC chairman on India travelling to Pakistan for Champions Trophy in 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is aware that it will be a major challenge for the governing body to convince Team India to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025. ICC recently announced the host countries of the major tournaments for the 2024-2031 cycle with Pakistan being awarded the hosting rights for the 2025 Champions Trophy.

India and Pakistan have not engaged in bilateral cricket since 2013 due to the political tensions between the two nations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had expressed concerns over travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup last year before the tournament was eventually suspended due to COVID-19.

ICC chairman Greg Barclay is aware that it will be a difficult task for the ICC to convince the BCCI to travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025. However, he hopes cricket can be a force to help improve relationships between the two countries as sports bring people together.

“Yeah, we know it’s a particularly challenging issue to work through, but from my point of view, I cannot control geopolitical forces. I just hope cricket can be a force to help improve relationships between countries. That is the one great thing sport can do is help people and nations come together. If it can help in contributing to that, then it is fantastic,” Barclay told reporters on Monday.

While they have not engaged in any bilateral series for eight years now, India and Pakistan have met each other in major ICC events. The arch-rivals last locked horns in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2021 where the Babar Azam-led side defeated Virat Kohli & Co. by ten wickets.

With the comprehensive win, Pakistan also brought an end to their losing streak against Team India in World Cup matches. Pakistan had never won against India in the history of ODI and T20 World Cups but buried the losing streak with their memorable triumph in Dubai this year.