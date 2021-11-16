Pakistan to host Champions Trophy 2025, India to stage three ICC tournaments till 2031

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday confirmed the host nations for all major men's tournaments in white-ball cricket for the 2024 to 2031 cycle. India have been awarded the hosting rights of three major tournaments including the 2026 T20 World Cup and the 2031 ODI World Cup.

Pakistan have been awarded the hosting rights for the 2025 Champions Trophy as the country is set to host a major ICC event for the first time since 1996 when it hosted the men's ODI World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka. A total of eleven full members and three associate members of the ICC will be hosting a total of eight major tournaments between 2024 to 2031.

USA will be hosting a major ICC event for the first time as the country has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2024 T20 World Cup alongside West Indies. The move from ICC will help in promoting cricket in the country. While USA has never hosted an ICC event, West Indies staged the T20 World Cup in 2010.

Host nations of major ICC tournaments from 2024 to 2031:

| Photo Courtesy - ICC |

T20 World Cup 2024 - USA and West Indies

Champions Trophy 2025- Pakistan

T20 World Cup 2026 - India and Sri Lanka

World Cup 2027 - South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia

T20 World Cup 2028 - Australia and New Zealand

Champions Trophy 2029 - India

T20 World Cup 2030 - England, Ireland and Scotland

World Cup 2031 - India and Bangladesh

USA and West Indies will host the first major tournament of the 2024-2031 cycle in the form of the T20 World Cup in 2024. Pakistan will then stage the Champions Trophy as a major international event will return to the country after over two decades. Pakistan has not hosted a lot of intentional matches in the country post the terrorist attack on the bus of the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore in 2009.

India will then host the T20 World Cup in 2026 along with Sri Lanka while the ODI World Cup in 2027 will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia combined. Australia and New Zealand will host the T20 World Cup in 2028 while the Champions Trophy in 2029 will be hosted by India alone.

England, Ireland and Scotland have been awarded the hosting rights of the T20 World Cup in 2031 while India and Bangladesh will jointly host the ODI World Cup in 2031.