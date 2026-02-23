/Why former captains, indcluding Gavaskar and Kapil, wrote letter of support for Imran Khan to Pak government

Former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan is currently in jail for over 180 cases against him and the reports of his deteriorating health are doing rounds. Amid those reports of Khan almost losing vision in his right eye, not allowed to meet his family and overall poor condition of prison where he's put in solitary confinement, he received the support for 14 former captains from various countries including India who had shared the field with him in cricketing days. Greg Chappell, the former Aussie captain and one of 14 to sign a letter in support of Khan, has now revealed what prompted the act.

Why 14 former captains sent a letter in support of Khan

In his column for ESPNCricinfo, Chappell wrote: It was the "gnawing sense of injustice that prompted me to reach out to my fellow captains. I realised that a one-off voice is often a drop in the ocean, destined to disappear overnight without leaving a ripple. To make an impact, I needed to harness the social capital of those who have led their nations on the cricket field."

Among the captains who signed the letter of support for Imran Khan were India's Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev as well. Chappell also appreciated the India skippers' prompt support despite India and Pakistan being at loggerheads politcally since the independence in 1947.

"The reactions from Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev were particularly poignant; despite the significant pressure they face in their country on matters to do with the neighbour, they did not hesitate for a second. They remembered their friend and their countless battles on the subcontinent, and they chose to stand by him."

