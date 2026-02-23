/T20 World Cup 2026 | Bumrah's magic vs SA in Super 8 earns him another crown in Indian bowling history

Jasprit Bumrah proved once again why is he treated like a royalty in India's fast bowling histoy. On a day when every India fast bowler went for a minimum of eight runs per over, Bumrah bowled a spell of 3/15 in four overs against South Africa in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match on Sunday (Feb 22) in Ahmedabad. Minus Bumrah's figures, South Africa scored 157/4 in 16 overs at nearly 10 runs per over. During his spell, Bumrah also became the highest wicket-taker for India in T20 World Cups - 33 in 22 innings - going past Ravi Ashwin's record of 32 wickets in 24 innings in the tournament history.

Bumrah now India's highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups

Bumrah's 33 wickets in T20 World Cups have come at an average of just 13.36 and a strike rate of 14.78. His economy of 5.42 is the lowest among all bowlers with 30 or more wickets in T20 World Cups - a testament to his skills of drying up runs while ensuring wickets keep tumbling. While Bumrah's has never taken a five-wicket haul or even a four-wicket haul in T20 WC history, it is more to do with the respect he gets from batters while bowling as they are more cautious when playing him and just let him complete his quota instead of trying to whack him to increase his wicket tally.

Behind Bumrah, Arshdeep stands tall alongside Ashwin at 32 wickets. The left-arm pacer, however, has taken the wickets in just 18 innings including a two-fer in the Sunday's match against South Africa. All-rounder Hardik Pandya comes at number 4 with 29 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja, now retired from T20s like Ashwin (all format), with 22 wickets.