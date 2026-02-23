Football matches postponed in FIFA World Cup co-host Mexico following drug lord El Mencho's death

FIFA World Cup 2026 co-host Mexico is reeling under violence after the death of drug cartel leader Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes aka El Mencho on Sunday (Feb 22), leader of the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion. Following his death, the state of Jalisco saw El Mencho's supporters blocking the roads and burning vehicles. In the wake of the violence, four football matches were postponed or cancelled in the country. Guadalajara, the capital city of Mexican state of Jalisco, is scheduled to host four World Cup matches in coming June. The ongoing violence may have an impact on fans coming in to the country with concern of safety lingering on their mind.

Football matches called off in Mexico following cartel leader's death

Among the matches postponed after the death of El Mencho include: Queretaro vs. Juarez FC in the men's tournament and Chivas vs. America in the women's league - Both in the country's top flight league. Apart from them, two more in the second division were called off as well.

Mexico is also scheduled to play a friendly against Iceland on Wednesday (Feb 25) at Corregidora stadium in Queretaro but the Mexican football federation hasn't made any official comment on the game being postponed as of now.

The ATP tournament, Mexican Open, is meanwhile set to undergo as per the planned schedule from Monday (Feb 23) at the GNP Arena in Acapulco, Guerrero with the organisers saying in a release that "the tournament's operation continues as normal."

Who was El Mencho

El Mencho ran one of the biggest and dangerous drug cartels in Mexico. He was shot by the national army in Tapalpa, Jalisco - nearly two hours away from World Cup host city of Guadalajara in the southwest. El Mencho died while being flown to Mexico City for the treatment for his wounds. The cartel led by him had abour 19,000 members and was operational in 21 of 32 states.