/'Face the wrath of justice': Mexico's most wanted drug lord El Mencho killed in US-assisted operation; violence breaks out

In a major operation, Mexico's one of the most powerful and most wanted drug cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera, also known as El Mencho was killed after he suffered wounds in a raid by security forces. The Mexican army said in a statement that El Mencho who was the head of the Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG) was wounded during the raid in the town of Tapalpa in Jalisco state and died while being flown to Mexico City. In this operation, three additional cartel members were killed, three were wounded, and two were arrested.

Violence erupts in Mexico

Soon after the military operation, violence broke out on the streets of several Mexican cities. Members of CJNG attacked security forces and civilians in at least eight states. According to AFP, these armed men blocked off multiple highways and burned businesses in the states of Jalisco, Michoacan, Guanajuato, Puebla and Sinaloa. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged citizens to remain calm and stay informed following the operation. US and Canadian airlines cancelled flights to parts of Mexico where violence broke out.

US helped Mexican authorities in the operation?