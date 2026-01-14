/From 'US, Israel main killers' to 'Trump should manage his own country': How Khamenei's regime reacted to Iran protest

Iran accused the US and Israel at the UN of provoking protests and causing civilian deaths, calling them the “main killers.” Ayatollah Khamenei dismissed the unrest as foreign-backed, warned protesters of severe punishment, and claimed pro-state rallies had defeated enemy plots.
Doubling down on its claims that US and Israel have ignited the protest in Tehran and other parts of the country, the clerical regime ruled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told the United Nations that these two countries are the "main killers" of innocent people who have taken to the streets because of provocation.
Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote to the Security Council and said, "The United States and the Israeli regime bear direct and undeniable legal responsibility for the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives, particularly among the youth."
Iran’s national security chief Ali Larijani called US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being the “main killers of the people of Iran.” His comments came after Trump said that he is sending 'help' for Iranian protesters.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei predicted the that US will witness a downfall similar to of Shah's regime in 1979. He said that the US is wrong in its calculations about Iran.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also blamed US and Trump claimed the protests are not organic, stating that the "finger of the enemy" is visible. He said US President has “Iranians’ blood was on his hands.” “If he’s so capable, he should manage his own country,” Khamenei said in direct message to Trump.
Iran attorney general announced that anyone taking part in demonstrations will be treated as an “enemy of God”, a charge that carries death penalty. The statement carried by Iranian state television said that even those who “helped rioters” would face the charge. Khamenei branded protesters as "mercenaries," "vandals," and “saboteurs.”
As per reports, the Iranian government organised massive pro-state rallies to counter weeks of nationwide anti-government protests. Khamenei said that these rallies “shattered the foreign enemies’ plots”.
Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian joined a pro-government rally in Tehran. He also has pledged to address mounting economic grievances, saying his government is “ready to listen” to protesters. But he also warned “rioters” and “terrorist elements” for creating havoc