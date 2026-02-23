/T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Win vs ZIM, WI and...': How can India qualify for semis after loss vs SA in Super 8

India's loss to South Africa by 76 runs on Sunday (Feb 22) in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage has dent their chances to making it to the semi-final of the tournament. Chasing 188, India were bowled out for 111 runs after batters failed to turn up at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The loss has left India in do-or-die territory at the World Cup they are defending with no scope for another bad day if they are to become the first team to win back-to-back T20 titles. With two more matches left - vs Zimbabwe (Feb 26) and vs West Indies (Mar 1), India must not only win but also hope for a loss for other teams if they are to advance to the semis.

Can India qualify for semis after loss vs South Africa in Super 8

After the loss vs South Africa, India cannot afford to loss vs Zimbabwe (Feb 26) in Chennai and West Indies (Mar 1) in Kolkata. The Suryakumar Yadav-led team has a poor net run rate of -3.800 after the loss vs SA, making their qalification to semis even harder.

Along with a win in their remaining matches, India must also hope for South Africa to beat West Indies and Zimbabwe as well. A loss to both India and South Africa, will put Zimbabwe and West Indies out of contention for semis, helping India advance.

What if West Indies lose to India but win against South Africa and Zimbabwe

If West Indies, one of three teams along with India and England to win the T20 World Cup twice, lose to India but manage to win their matches against South Africa and Zimbabwe - they end up with four points in three Super 8 matches - same as India if they beat Zimbabwe before beating West Indies and South Africa with win over India and Zimbabwe. In this case, the net run rate comes into the picture and two teams between India, SA and WI with better NRR moves to semis.

What about Zimbabwe?

The same goes for Zimbabwe as it is for West Indies - if they lose against India but manage to win against South Africa and West Indies - then they will be in contention for a place in semis along with India and South Africa and teams with better net run advance.