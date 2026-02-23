T20 World Cup 2026 | India dropped Axar vs SA so Washington could 'bowl in the powerplay' but didn't give him even one over

India's unbeaten run at the T20 World Cups, which started in 2024 edition, was brought to a halt by South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (Feb 22). The defending champions lost their first match of the T20 World Cup 2026 by 76 runs but one decision grabbed all the attention - dropping vice-captain Axar Patel from playing XI for Washington Sundar. The decision, which was certainly shocking given Axar's rich form and record, was defended by India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate at post-match press conference. The reason given for picking up Sundar ahead of Axar was the off-spinner's ability to bowl in powerplay - but India didn't bowl Washi in the first six overs - making their logic redundant.

Why India dropped Axar for Washington vs South Africa in Super 8

Speaking after India failed to chase 188-run target in the Super 8 fixture vs SA, ten Doeschate revealed the logic behind picking up Washington ahead of Axar.

"In our analysis, we felt the biggest threats were going to be Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton and David Miller. When you can only pick one of the two options, we leaned towards someone who could bowl in the powerplay. Axar can bowl in the powerplay occasionally, of course. But we feel we've got Washington to a point where he's found a way to be effective in that phase," the assistant coach said.

In powerplay, however, India bowled Arshdeep Singh (3 overs), Jasprit Bumrah (2 overs), and Varun Chakaravarthy (1 over) - which left Washington as below par option in the powerplay than Axar.

India batters fail to turn up after bowlers lose plot in middle overs

India bowlers had reduced SA to 20/3 in four overs before the Proteas mounted a comeback. Dewald Brevis (45 off 29), David Miller (63 off 35), and Tristan Stubbs (44 not out off 24) balls helped South Africa to post 187/7 in 20 overs.