/T20 World Cup 2026: England clinch low scoring contest in Sri Lanka rout, take top spot in Super 8 group

England were at their fluent best on Sunday (Feb 22) as they defeated hosts Sri Lanka in the 2026 T20 World Cup Super 8 clash. Playing at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, England edged Sri Lanka by 51 runs, having bowled out the hosts for 95 runs. The win also saw England top Group 1 of the Super 8 stage with New Zealand and Pakistan sharing points after a washout on Saturday.

England rout Sri Lanka

After England were asked to bat first and scored what looked like a below-par 146-9, Jofra Archer and Will Jacks took five wickets during the six-over power play to leave Sri Lanka's top order in tatters at 34-5.

"That's a beautiful birthday present," said Brook, who turned 27 on Sunday.

"I thought we played exceptionally there. To get over the line and bowl them out for less than 100 is an awesome effort.

"I didn't think there were really any demons on the pitch. I think the spinners on both sides used the pace really well, and that's what brought a lot of wickets."

It was England's 12th win in a row against Sri Lanka and on a pitch that was sticky and slow after rain all week in Kandy. The margin of victory gives them a healthy net run rate advantage in a Super Eights group that could be further affected by weather, after the New Zealand-Pakistan match was washed out on Saturday in Colombo.

"We're buzzing with that," said Jacks who was named player of the match for the third time in five matches in the tournament.

"At the halfway stage, we were pleased to get up to 146, but obviously we knew we were going to have to bowl well and work hard."

The searing pace of Jofra Archer accounted for both openers, including the in-form Pathum Nissanka (9), who had scored a century and 62 in his last two knocks but failed to clear Jamie Overton at deep mid-wicket. Archer finished with 2-20 and Jacks 3-22, the latter accounting for Kusal Mendis (4) and Pavan Rathnayake (0) in consecutive balls.

Dunith Wellalage staved off the hat-trick but lasted only 10 balls before also falling to Jacks, for 10.

Lone battle

Dasun Shanaka fought a lone battle scoring 30 off 24 balls before falling to Adil Rashid.

The Sri Lanka captain took on the leg-spinner but Jacks took the catch and tossed the ball to Tom Banton before stepping over the boundary.

"It's one bad game which is not affordable in a World Cup," said Shanaka.

"But we need to bounce back in the next couple of games."

Sri Lanka earlier restricted England to 146-9 with left-arm spinner Wellalage taking 3-26.

Phil Salt scored 62 at the top of the order but Sri Lanka, who are missing three of their frontline bowlers, contained the rest of the England batting line-up with regular wickets.

Wellalage was introduced during the power play and trapped the out-of-form Jos Buttler (7) and Brook (14), both lbw, as England limped to 68-4 at the halfway mark.

Salt was caught in the deep off Wellalage after facing 40 deliveries with six fours and two sixes.

Jacks, with 21, was the only other England batsman to score more than 20.

"Jacksie was pretty annoyed with the way he got out," said Brook, who then explained why the new ball was tossed to the off-spinner.

"He said to me he always bowls better when he's angry, and thankfully he got off to a cracking start."

Left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka took 2-25 while Maheesh Theekshana took 2-21 with his offspin.