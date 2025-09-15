NFL Week 2, Sunday Night Football - Winner and losers

NFL Week 2 Sunday Night Football is done and the Eagles have proven that their Super Bowl 59 win against the Kansas City Chiefs wasn't a fluke. The Super Bowl champions beat the Chiefs 20-17 to take their young season to 2-0 while the Chiefs are 0-2 are the first two games. Among other teams, the Cowboys snapped out of their Week 1 loss against the Eagles and beat the New York Giants in first overtime game of the season. The other unbeaten teams as of now are the Bengals, Bills, Colts, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, and the Packers.

Who won in Week 2 Sunday Night Football - Full scores of all games

A total of 13 games were played in Week 2 Sunday Night Football with two more games left to be played, in Sunday Night Football, before the week is over. Here are all the scores of second week Sunday Night Football:

Cowboys trump Giants in OT

The game was 17-16 in Dallas' favour at the end of Q3 before both the team upped the ante. A total of 41 points were scored in the final quarter as the regulation time ended with the scores of 37 points each. The Cowboys scored a field goal in the OT and won the game 40-37.

Seahawks beat Steelers

The Steelers were no match for 4Q Seahawks when the Seattle scored 17 points while Pittsburgh managed only three. The Seahawks eventually won the game 31-17.

Rams stop Titans

The Los Angeles Rams won their second match in a row of the season with a strong second half performance in the game against the Tennessee Titans. The Rams scored 23 points in the last two quarters and won the game 33-19.

Bills beat Jets

The New York Jets were no match for the Super Bowl contenders Buffalo Bills. The Jets were trailing by 17 points at the half time and the second half prove not much different as the Bills won 30-10.

Patriots drown Dolphins

Some good defense coupled with even better offense in the last quarter helped the New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins 33-27 in a closely fought game to register their first win of the season while the Dolphins slumped to 0-2.

Bengals beat Jaguars

The Cincinnati Bengals played overall better game than the Jacksonville Jaguars and won 31-27. This was the second consecutive win by the Bengals in as many weeks while Jaguars suffered the first loss of the season.

49ers better than Saints

The San Francisco 49ers beat the New Orleans Saint 26-21 for the second back-to-back win of the season while the Saints are yet to open their account.

Ravens annihilate Browns

The Baltimore Ravens bounced back from their first week loss to absolutely destroy the Cleveland Browns. The Ravens won 41-17 and scored 21 of those points in the last quarter to hand Browns their second loss in two weeks.

Lions maul Bears

The Chicago Bears were no match for the Detroit Lions as they were mauled 52-21 on Week 2 Sunday Night Football. The Lions scored 14 points each three of the four quarters while managing 10 in the Q3 as opposed to the Bears who could score a maximum of seven points in a quarter that too only thrice.

Colts stop Broncos

In what turned out to be the closest game of Week 2 Sunday Night Football, the Indianapolis Colts beat the Denver Broncos 29-28, thanks for the six points they scored in the last quarter.

Cardinals beat Panthers

The Carolina Panthers scored 19 of their 22 points in the second half while the Arizona Cardinals managed just seven but still beat came out triumphant 27-22.

Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl rematch

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a low scoring thriller to win the Super Bowl 49 rematch and prove that their victory wasn't just one off lucky day.

Falcons pick on Vikings