'Who is playing Ludo?': Former Pakistan spinner questions India's decision to play out-of-form Virat Kohli

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has questioned the Indian team management for persisting with an underperforming Virat Kohli. While Kohli's century-drought continues since late 2019, he has failed to even cross the fifty-run mark in India's ongoing tour of England.

During the one-off Test in Edgbaston, Kohli had scores of 11 and 20. While he was rested for the three-match T20I series opener, he got favoured over in-form Deepak Hooda in the remaining two games but only ended with 12 runs overall. After missing the first ODI versus Jos Buttler & Co., Kohli returned for Thursday's (July 14) second ODI but once again failed, scoring a 25-ball 16. Thus, questions are being raised on his form and also on why he is being rested for the West Indies T20Is -- in the Caribbean island -- despite poor form.

Earlier, Kapil Dev had questioned Kohli's place. Now, Kaneria has joined the bandwagon and lashed out at the BCCI selection committee, headed by Chetan Sharma, and the Rahul Dravid-led team management for persisting with Kohli and not giving 'talented cricketers' such as Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, etc. a longer rope.

"When world class off spinner Ashwin can be dropped then why not Virat where is Deepak Hooda why the selection committee and management playing with carriers of Indian talented cricketers. Who is the person playing Ludo with Indian and fans of Indian team, Arshdeep, Deepak Hooda and Surya needs to give them full confidence they are back bone of Indian Cricket," Kaneria said exclusively on the Koo app.

After India lost the second ODI versus England, by 100 runs, captain Rohit Sharma backed under-fire Kohli when he was asked about the continous chatter regarding the star batter's lean patch.

"Why is it happening, I do not understand? Someone who has made so many runs is being questioned over his form. I don't understand this." He added, "Virat Kohli is such a great batsman. He has been playing for so many years and he has won so many matches for the team. He doesn't need any reassurance. You can see quality of player, form ups & down in everyone's career. Look at how many runs he has scored & centuries scored. Look at his averages. He won many matches for India. He is great Batsman."