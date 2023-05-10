WATCH: Virat Kohli wins hearts with SPECIAL GESTURE for Suryakumar Yadav after MI batter's heroics vs RCB

Match 54 of the IPL 2023 edition saw the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets as the five-time winners chased down 200 without breaking much sweat. Asked to bat first, RCB rode on Glenn Maxwell's 33-ball 68 and skipper Faf du Plessis' 65 (41) to post 199-6. In reply, Suryakumar Yadav's 35-ball 83 and Nehal Wadhera's 34-ball 52* sealed the chase for MI with six wickets in hand.

Thus, MI completed their third successful 200-plus run-chase this season and recorded the most successful 200-plus chase in the IPL in terms of balls remaining (21). MI started well before losing Ishan Kishan (42) and captain Rohit (7) but Surya-Nehal stitched a match-winning 140-run third-wicket stand with the former smashing the ball to all parts of the ground.

After the match, Player-of-the-Match Surya said at the post-match presentation, "Much needed from team's point of view. I am very happy to win a home game like this. I mean they come up with a plan. They tried to make me hit to the bigger part. Take the pace off and bowl slow. I said Nehal let's hit it hard and hit it into the gaps and run hard. Your practice has to be the same what you intend to do in matches. I know where my runs are. We have open net sessions. I know my game. I don't do anything different."