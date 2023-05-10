IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma creates unwanted record after flop show in MI vs RCB clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) chased down another score in excess of 200, third overall, in this year's IPL in match 54 when they hosted the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday evening (May 09). Suryakumar Yadav's 35-ball 83 and Nehal Wadhera's 34-ball 52 not out propelled the five-time winners to a stunning six-wicket win, in pursuit of 200, as they now jump to the third spot in the points table.

While MI are slowly but surely coming to their best as the playoffs nears, they are sweating over captain Rohit Sharma's poor form. He has so far only managed 191 runs in 11 games, at a strike rate of 124.83. He failed to cross the single-digit mark for the fifth time in a row after his eight-ball seven in the MI-RCB clash on Tuesday evening.

Thus, Rohit created an unwanted record with another flop show in IPL 2023. This is the first time in IPL history that the 36-year-old Hitman has failed to breach a single-digit figure in five successive matches. His last five outings has seen him return with scores of 2 (8), 3 (5), 0 (3), 0 (3) and 7 (8).