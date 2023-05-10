IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma will win Player-of-the-Match if MI reach playoffs, predicts Ravi Shastri

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets in pursuit of 200-run target at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai in match 54 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday (May 09). Courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav's special, 83 off 35 balls, the five-time winners dominated the RCB bowlers to complete their third successful 200-plus chase in an IPL season.

Moreover, MI also completed the fastest 200-plus run-chase in terms of balls remaining, winning in 16.3 overs (21 balls to spare). While MI prevented RCB from posting anything over 200, their middle-order batters continued their merry run but skipper Rohit fell for 7 (8). He has only managed 191 runs in 11 games. Speaking about Hitman's poor form, former India head coach Ravi Shastri made a bold prediction.

"If they make the playoffs, a Man of the Match, I can guarantee you in one of the games in the playoffs," Ravi Shastri told Star Sports.

Shastri added, "It's a positive and it's a danger sign for other teams. He is going to wake up, he is going to come out and smack it one day. I just hope he keeps the shape when he is attempting those aggressive shots. He has got so much of time to play the shots. He is bound to come back to form, there is no doubt about it."

Irfan Pathan, India's former all-rounder, also joined in and claimed, "I think he is comeback sooner or later. Hopefully, for Mumbai Indians fans, he comes to form in the crunch situation. Big players do that. Big players always come back to form when the team needs them the most. He will use all his experience of playing the IPL, playing international cricket to return to form."