IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri wants Virat Kohli to be CAREFUL after recent spats with Gambhir and Ganguly

Former India coach Ravi Shastri wants Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli to be 'careful' of the camera in the wake of recent incidents of the RCB batter with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.

Speaking to sports website ESPNCricinfo, Shastri took names of MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar to make a point on how to handle the limelight when the camera is always on you - as in the case of Virat Kohli.

“After the sequence of events last week, someone like a Kohli, someone like a Dhoni...Dhoni knows, he's a pro, that there is a camera on you and that is because you guys deserve it after what you guys contributed to the game. There will a camera on you, like there was on Sachin Tendulkar. Remember once the game is over, the camera is on you all the time until you get into that dressing room. You need to be careful, it's like you are flagged off. If you have that in your mindset...camera, and once the game is over, you will be fine. You can get a lot of brownie points using that camera,” said Shastri.

During a match against DC vs RCB, Kohli and Ganguly had snubbed each other of a handshake. The duo had had quite a public showdown some time back when Kohli was removed as India's Test captain after he relinquished the T20 captaincy.

In another incident, Kohli and Gambhir had got into a verbal scuffle in Lucknow after RCB had beaten LSG in a match that LSG should have won. BCCI then reprimanded both Kohli and Gambhir, imposing 100% of match-fee as fine.

Kohli's fight was with LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq during the match which later got Gambhir involved as well. Naveen was also fined 50% of his match fees by the Indian Premier League (IPL).

