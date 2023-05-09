IPL 2023: Brett Lee predicts bright future for 'exciting' KKR STAR after win against Punjab Kings

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee is full of praise for Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh after the latter took his team home with a last-ball boundary against Punjab Kings in a thrilling contest.

“He’s given them every reason to fall in love with Rinku Singh. He’s a match-winner, he’s an entertainer, he goes out there and he wins. It’s exciting to see a young player coming through doing that. He’s going to become a household name and is playing some decent cricket,” said Lee after KKR's five-wicket win.

Chasing 180, KKR needed 26 off last two overs with Andre Russell and Rinku on the crease. Russell hit three sixes in the penultimate over bowled by Sam Curran as KKR took 20 runs of six balls to bring the situation down to run-a-ball. Russell, however, got run out on the second-last ball of the match, leaving Rinku on strike to get the final two runs.

Rinku, who already had done a rescue act for KKR by hitting five sixes off the last five balls of the match earlier in the season, was cool as cucumber in the pressure situation as he pierced the gap on a thigh-high full-toss by Arshdeep to find the match-winning boundary.

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel also praised the young batsman for his expertise to handle the pressure situations calmly and take his team home in crunch situation.

“He has a massive responsibility. Performing under pressure is very important. As a player, it shows the way you think and what your mindset is. We’ve seen the skill Rinku Singh has when he hit those five sixes in an over but today, it was more challenging," said Parthiv after the match.