Watch: 'There's no substitute to hard work,' says Virat Kohli as he sweats it out in new fitness video

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is preparing for the third Test against England, which is scheduled to start on Wednesday (August 25) at Headingley in Leeds. India is currently leading the five-match Test series 1-0 after winning the second Test at Lord's by 151 runs. The first match ended as a draw.

The Kohli-led team will look forward to taking an unassailable lead in the series as they lock horns with England team in Leeds.

ALSO READ | 'They've got a wonderful attack': Joe Root praises Indian pacers ahead of Headingley Test

Ahead of the clash, Kohli was seen sweating it out in a new fitness video he shared on his official Twitter handle.

He posted the video with a motivational message as he wrote, "There's literally no substitute to hard work."

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane also addressed all the talks going around his form in the ongoing series against England. He said that he is "not concerned" about the criticism and he is "happy" that people are talking about him as "people criticise only important people".

Rahane faced criticism after the first Test match as he scored 5 runs in the first innings and did not bat in the second. In the first innings of the second Test, Rahane scored 1 run, but later he impressed in the second innings with his bat by scoring crucial 61 runs for the team. Going forward in the series, there was a lot of chatter around Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara's performance.

ALSO READ | INDvsENG: Mark Wood injury adds to England pace problems ahead of third Test

He said, "I am happy people are talking about me. I have always felt people talk about important people so I am not concerned about that. It's all about the contributions for the team. Cheteshwar and I have been playing for a long time, we know how to handle pressure, we know how to handle certain situations, so we are not concerned about them. We are just focusing on the team, we just want to contribute for the team, and that's what we are doing. Whatever we can't control, we are not thinking about that."