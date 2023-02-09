WATCH: Rohit Sharma reacts after KL Rahul gets dismissed before stumps on Day 1 of Nagpur Test

India had a perfect start to the opening day of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy edition on Thursday (February 09). Being asked to bowl first in the first Test, in Nagpur, Rohit Sharma & Co. were off to a flier versus Pat Cummins-led Australia, reducing them to 2 for 2, and soon dismissed them for 177 with Ravindra Jadeja (5 for 47) and R Ashwin (3 for 42) shining with the ball.

In reply, India started off on a strong note with the bat with captain Rohit leading the charge whereas his deputy and opening partner KL Rahul played cautiously. The duo had stitched an impressive 76-run-opening stand and looked set to close the day's play with their stand being unbroken. However, Rahul was once again dismissed for cheap -- after a dismal run in the Bangladesh Tests in December 2022 -- with a soft dismissal leading to his long walk back to the pavillion.

Rahul gave a simple catch to debutant spinner Todd Murphy to give Australia their first breakthrough. After his dismissal, Rohit was dejected and reacted strongly. Here's the video:

While only few deliveries were left for Day 1 to end, Rohit-led India would've been much more content with their opening pair battling the final moments. However, Rahul's departure led to Ashwin being promoted, as a nightwatchman, to negate the final over of the day.