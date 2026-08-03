/WATCH | Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood attend Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships closing ceremony following India's dominant campaign

The closing ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships 2026 took place at Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the event as the chief guest and presented medals and honours to the winning players. Speaking at the ceremony, Gupta said it was a matter of pride for the Delhi Government that the national capital had successfully hosted the prestigious international tournament. Players from 25 Commonwealth countries took part in the championship, once again highlighting Delhi’s ability to organise major international sporting events.

Delhi Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood, officials from the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation and Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), international delegations, players and several prominent personalities from the sporting world also attended the ceremony.

The closing event included several cultural and sporting performances, including a Kalaripayattu demonstration, a show by Flying Drummers and a special performance by children with special needs. The medal ceremony was also held during the event.

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Gupta said the championship was more than just a sporting competition, as it brought together sporting excellence, international friendship and cultural exchange.

The Chief Minister also said that the Delhi Government is focused on creating better opportunities for young people through sports. Several school students were invited to watch the championship so they could see top-level athletes in action and feel motivated to pursue sports.

She further said that Delhi’s sports prospects are expected to grow further, with the city set to host the ISF World School Wrestling Championship and ISF World School Badminton Championship in 2027.

The Delhi Government has also submitted bids to host the National Games and Khelo India Games.

Congratulating the Indian team, Gupta praised its performance in the tournament, as India won gold medals in both the men’s and women’s team events. She congratulated all the medal winners and participating nations for displaying excellent sportsmanship, discipline and commitment.

The Chief Minister also thanked the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation, TTFI, organising committee, technical officials, volunteers, security agencies and various government departments for their efforts. She said the tournament was successfully completed because of their dedication and coordination. She also thanked the participating countries and invited them to return to Delhi in the future.

Meanwhile, Education and Sports Minister Ashish Sood said Delhi was able to host the prestigious championship because of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s vision and focus on developing sports in the capital.

Speaking to the media after the ceremony, Ashish Sood said, “It is a matter of pride for Delhi and the entire India that in the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship, in which 25 countries participated, Indian players have won 7 out of the 8 gold medals here. This is a joyful moment. As per our government’s resolve, we are already the political capital of India, and gradually, the sports ecosystem here should become so strong that our players should advance so much that Delhi can also become India’s sports capital. Today, the successful conclusion of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship has proved to be a milestone towards this path.”



Indian players produced an impressive show at the 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, winning medals across several categories.

India claimed gold and silver medals in both the men’s and women’s singles events. Indian players also won gold and silver in the women’s doubles category.

India further added a gold medal in mixed doubles, while Indian players secured silver and bronze medals in men’s doubles.

The country also dominated the team events, winning gold medals in both the men’s and women’s categories. The strong medal haul underlined the growing strength of Indian table tennis and brought further recognition to the country on the international stage.