Watch: Players attacked, bottles thrown as Nice vs Marseille match abandoned after angry fans invade pitch

The Ligue 1 game between Nice and Marseille was abandoned after Marseille players did not return for the restart after clashes erupt with home fans on Sunday (August 23) at the Allianz Riviera Stadium.

With about 15 minutes remaining, the match was suspended when home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field. Nice's players came out to finish the game After a long delay but the Marseille did not, citing players' security.

Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media platforms that show how fans came onto the pitch and angrily confronted opposing player Dimitri Payet, as an ugly brawl broke out involving players and spectators.

The incident took place at the 75th minute when Payet was hit on the back by a bottle thrown from the stands, he then launched one back at the crowd. It's been reported that Payet had been targeted by plastic bottles every time he took a corner.

When Payet threw the bottle back into the crowd it led to complete chaos as some Nice fans rushed to the field, and a melee ensued involving players and supporters.

Angry home supporters then clambered onto the pitch, threatening Payet.

"Our players were attacked," said Marseille president Pablo Longoria.

"The league wanted the match to restart. We decided for the safety of our players, who were attacked during the pitch invasion, not to resume because the safety of our players was not guaranteed."

"The referee was with us, he confirmed to Jorge Sampaoli and me that safety was not guaranteed and decided to stop the game."

In the melee, Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez and Matteo Guendouzi ran towards the end of the ground to face down the fans.

Nice skipper Dante attempted to calm angry supporters.

A security cordon of stewards, dressed in yellow vests, tried to stem the pitch invasion before a brawl broke out between players of the two teams, supporters and staff.

Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli was seen being restrained by his staff and players.

The referee then led both teams off to the safety of the dressing room.

Eighty minutes after the game was suspended, Nice, who were leading 1-0 through a Kasper Dolberg goal, said they wanted to restart.

Marseille, however, wanted the match halted for good.

"The decision was taken by the authorities to resume the match, but Marseille do not want to," Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere told broadcaster Prime Video.

Previously, Marseille's opening 3-2 win at Montpellier two weeks ago was also held up when fans pelted the pitch with bottles.

That clash at Montpellier's Stade Mosson was halted in the 89th minute after Marseille substitute Valentin Rongier was hit on the head.

