'If he has the Raheem mentality...': Pep Guardiola wants Jack Grealish to follow 'goal machine' Sterling

Pep Guardiola wants Manchester City's newcomer Jack Grealish to follow teammate Raheem Sterling and become a 'goal machine' for the team.

Grealish opened his goal score for City on his home debut against Norwich as the Premier League champions defeated Norwich City 5-0 on Saturday (August 21).

Guardiola believes Grealish, who joined from Aston Villa for £100million this summer, will score many more goals if he adapts his game just like Sterling.

"If he gets the mentality to score goals like Raheem, he can score more," said Guardiola, who looked happy with Grealish's goal.

"When Raheem was here when I first arrived he didn't have goals in his mind and we immediately changed his arrival," he added.

"Today he scored because he arrives in the centre, he's a machine there. He changed his mind and decided he was going to score.

"Jack has this mentality to score goals and win games as well, but if he has the Raheem mentality then he can do it too," Pep said.

Apart from Grealish debut goal, it was Brazilian Jesus who stole the show with three assists as he set up three goals and earned fulsome praise from Guardiola.

"One of the reasons why I'm a manager is when you can work with people and humans like Gabriel Jesus," added the City boss

"He never complains, he plays five minutes, he plays the best five minutes he can do.

"He's happy on left, right or centre and today the connection with Kyle (Walker) was exceptional.

"He was involved in three of our goals and is an incredibly important player for us. He made an exceptional performance today."

