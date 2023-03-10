WATCH: Fans mock Ronaldo with 'Messi' chants, striker kicks off bottle in anger after Al-Nassr's loss

Cristiano Ronaldo-starrer Al-Nassr lost, 0-1, to Al-Ittihad in the top-of-the-table clash in the Saudi Professional League match, held at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. With the defeat, Al-Nassr's four-match-winning streak came to an end. They also got replaced by Al-Ittihad from the top spot with the loss on their home ground. After the match, Ronaldo -- who has been in top form for the Riyadh-based club -- was evidently frustrated before the rival fans irked him further.

After Al-Nassr players were making their way out of the ground, following the loss, Ronaldo was seen visibly frustrated with the result and in anger. To make matters worse, Al-Ittihad fans mocked him further with 'Messi, Messi' chants. Soon after, the Portugal star kicked a bottle in anger following his side's loss and the rival fans mocking him. Here's the viral video:

The entire stadium chanting Messi’s name. It’s kind of sad, even in Saudi Arabia Ronaldo cannot escape his shadow. pic.twitter.com/Svtoxcka3m — MC (@CrewsMat10) March 9, 2023 ×

Ronaldo's reaction has gone viral in a jiffy. While it must have been due to his goalless run versus Al-Ittihad and the team's loss, many believe the 'Messi' chants also led to such a strong response from him.