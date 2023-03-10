'One who keeps talking prefers Mbappe over Messi': Argentine teacher silences class hilariously - Watch

Lionel Messi is a legend of the game. The Argentine skipper's trophy cabinet eluded a FIFA World Cup title before his dream came true in the showpiece event in Qatar. In the Qatar World Cup, Argentina had a disastrous start losing to Saudi Arabia in their opening clash before being unbeaten from thereon to life the title, beating France in an epic finale. Thus, the seven-time Ballon d'or award winner Messi's cabinet now comprises both the Copa America and FIFA World Cup trophy along with plethora of domestic trophies.

Messi's rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo has been talked about for quite some time. However, he also enjoys a healthy competition with Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. In the Argentina vs France FIFA WC final, in Qatar, while Messi-led side walked away with the title, Mbappe won hearts with his performance; scoring a treble. Messi also scored twice but youngster Mbappe ended with a three strikes. Thus, the two Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) teammates share a good relation off the field and also a healthy rivalry on the ground.

Recently, an Argentine teacher made a brilliant reference to Messi-Mbappe to silence the class. The video of the hilarious incident has gone viral in no time. The teacher was left stunned by the prompt response as the class was silenced in a jiffy after she said, "The one who keeps talking prefers Mbappe over Messi". Here's the video: