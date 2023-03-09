Manchester United Takeover: Qatar-based buyers likely to walk away if 'Price is Not Right'

Manchester United’s potential takeover could take yet another turn as Qatar-based buyers are likely to walk away from their bid if the price is not right. The most successful club in the English football league history, United have been put on sale by the Glazers family as the US-based owners want to cash on. A potential bid of £6 billion is expected by the owners with Sir Jim Ratcliffe also in running for the takeover.

Qatar-based owners likely to walk away

It is reported that the Red Devils' pursuit is likely to attract a big chunk of cash for the owners and will only sell the club if the right price is met. On the flip side, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, the potential buyer of Manchester United will only sign the check if the asking price is right and there is no inflated price tag.

As things stand, the current valuation of the club lies between £3-3.5 billion, which is less than that of the current owner’s valuation. It is reported that Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have ‘ignored demands’ from the Raine Group who wanted to ‘keep certain details of the process closely contained’.

As things stand, the current offers on the table lie between £4.5-5 billion and has thus pushed the Glazers back in the sale. They are willing to wait until the summer to get the maximum possible price for the League Cup winners who have been struggling on the field recently. The League Cup success in February was their first piece of silverware in six years, while it will be 10 years since they last won the Premier League (PL) title.

United’s Brand value

Despite the on-field struggles, the club is one of the richest franchises in world football because of its rich history and fan base. United have continuously ranked in the top three richest clubs in the world despite not playing in the Champions League final since 2011. They have finished outside the top four on several occasions in the last decade but have still made capital off-field.

The latest takeover saga may yet take another turn if the Glazers decide to lower their asking price. However, if the Qataris could take over the club, it will only add to the fierce nature of the Premier League rivalry, especially with Manchester City who are also owned by Middle East owners from UAE.