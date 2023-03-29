'Was surprised to see why he was so aggressive with me': Former India spinner on MI skipper Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is geaing up for the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition, which kicks off on March 31 in Ahmedabad. In IPL 2022, the five-time winners Mumbai Indians (MI) had a forgettable run where they ended at the bottom in the ten-team tournament. It was the first time that the star-studded MI line-up ended at the bottom in the tournament history. Thus, they will be aiming for a big turnaround in IPL 2023, where they will open their campaign versus Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 02 in Bengaluru.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 edition, former Indian and MI spinner Pragyan Ojha recalled his first interaction with Rohit. The duo have played a lot of cricket together since the U-15 days and even shared the dressing room for India and the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in the initial years of the IPL, before also playing together in the MI camp. Thus, Ojha recalled his early days with Hitman and revealed that Rohit showed a lot of aggression towards him.

"When I first met Rohit in the U-15 national camp, everyone said he was a very special player. There, I played against him and took his wicket. Rohit being a typical Bombay guy, didn't speak much but was aggressive when he played. In fact, I was very surprised as to why he was being so aggressive with me when we didn't know each other! But after that our friendship began to grow," Ojha said during the show 'My Time with Rohit' on Jio Cinema.

Rohit has featured in 227 matches in the IPL, scoring 5,879 runs at a strike rate of 129.89. In IPL 2022, he had a dismal run where he only managed 268 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 120.18. He will aim for a memorable run in IPL 2023 and take the MI franchise to their sixth title.

Complete MI squad for IPL 2023

Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Jofra Archer, Tim David, Mohd Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Jhye Richardson, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal